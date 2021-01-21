Karachi: Pakistan squad for the T20Is against South Africa is likely to be announced during the first Test which is scheduled to start from January 26 at National Stadium, Karachi.According to sources, the selection committee is looking to include top-performers of domestic cricket just like they did in the Test series.

Opener Fakhar Zaman is likely to come back after missing out against New Zealand while Sohaib Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik, Azam Khan, Zahid Mehmood, Sharjeel Khan are strong candidates to be named in the squad.

Men in Green will play three T20Is at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 11, 13 and 14. The players of T20I squad will enter the Bio-Secure Bubble in Lahore on February 3.