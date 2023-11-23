Pakistan’s national test cricket team squad has reached Islamabad for the tour of Australia, the training camp will start from today.

Imam-ul-Haq and Faheem Ashraf will not participate in this training camp which will continue till November 28 at the Rawalpindi Stadium due to marriages.

National Test cricketers Hasan Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jr will join the camp on Friday while Naveed Akram Cheema will be the manager of the Test squad for the tour of Australia and Mansoor Rana will accompany the Test squad as assistant manager.

The Pakistani squad will leave from Islamabad to Lahore on November 28, after which the national team will leave for Australia from Lahore on November 30.