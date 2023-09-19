Pakistan’s squad for the SAFF Under-19 Football Championship scheduled in Nepal has been announced.

The selected footballers include goalkeepers Sahil Gul, Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Abdullah, defenders Muhammad Saddam, Muhammad Adeel, Asad Nasir, Anas Amin, Khurshid Alam, Muhammad Raheel, Shayan Ali, Kamil Ahmed Khan, Abed Ali, Hanan Naveed and Najeebullah. are

Midfielders include Ali Zafar, Mohammad Azhan, and Owais Khan, and forwards include Shah Jahan, Mohammad Hasan, Faisal Ahmed, Abdul Wahab, Haroon Zafar and Adeel Younis.

Shadab Akhtar will be the head coach, Mohsenul Hasan assistant coach, Khurram Shehzad goalkeeper coach, Mohammad Abdullah and Wadla Amjad Physio, Amna Media, and Zoheer Gondal will be the manager.

It should be noted that Pakistan’s first match will be played on the opening day of the event on September 21 against Nepal at Dasharth Stadium in Kathmandu, while the second match is scheduled against Maldives on September 23 at the same venue.