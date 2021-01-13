has been the top trend on Twitter all of Wednesday morning. Why, you ask? Because of a poll run by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on January 12, in which it asked Twitter to choose the best cricketing giant among Imran Khan, India’s Virat Kohli, South Africa’s AB de Villiers, and Australia’s Meg Lanning.

You decide which of these ‘pacesetters’ were the best among these geniuses!” said the ICC.

With a Test average of 25.43 with the bat and 25.53 with the ball, our current prime minister won the poll by getting 47.3 per cent votes, followed closely by Kohli with 46.2pc votes.



Cricket, Imran Khan, India — put any two words from the three together and you have Pakistanis’ attention. And if you put all three together, then you have their attention plus a top Twitter trend.

Apparently, Kohli was leading the poll until close to midnight but Pakistanis beat Indians to it and secured a victory for Kaaptan.

Such a win could obviously not be ignored by Pakistani Twitterati and so started the celebrations which led to the trend (plus one more to