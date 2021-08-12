GUJRANWALA: Pakistan has set a world record by planting 50,000 saplings in one minute in Gujranwala, Punjab.

As per details, 13,000 students in Gujranwala planted 50,000 saplings in Gujranwala in just 60 seconds, setting a new record for the largest such plantation drive anywhere in the world.

Earlier, the world record of planting the highest saplings in one minute was held by India. India was holding the world record with 37,000 saplings in one minute, which now has been overtaken by Pakistan.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Environment, Malik Ameen Aslam lauded the students for making the world record. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently inaugurated the world’s largest Miyawaki forest in Lahore.

Malik said the incumbent government is paying attention to the minimize the environmental hazards by planting maximum plants. On August 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated the world’s biggest Miyawaki urban forest in Lahore as part of a monsoon drive under the 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project.

Speaking after the inauguration, the prime minister had said that Lahore is the most polluted city in the country and Miyawaki urban forest will help in addressing the issue in the provincial capital of Punjab.