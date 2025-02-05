PESHAWAR:Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, has emphasised Pakistan’s desire for friendly relations with Afghanistan.During a meeting with Afghanistan’s acting ambassador to Pakistan, Maulvi Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, Barrister Saif was accompanied by senior politician Muhammad Ali Durrani and Maulana Fazlur Rahman Khalil.

On behalf of former prime minister Imran Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister, Barrister Saif conveyed a special goodwill message to the Afghan leadership.the meeting focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation and strengthening ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Barrister Saif expressed the intention to organise a delegation of tribal leaders, political figures, and scholars to visit Afghanistan, aiming to foster mutual understanding and collaboration.