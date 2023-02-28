DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the automatic qualifiers after the conclusion of the eighth edition of the event in Cape Town on Sunday. Pakistan’s women’s cricket side has qualified for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

Eight teams have qualified directly overall, while the remaining two will be filled in a global qualifier.

According to the qualification process, the hosts, the top-ranked team not among the six direct qualifiers from the 10-team tournament, and the top three teams from each group all advance directly.

Being the top three sides in Group 1 during the league stage, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa qualify directly, while England, India, and the West Indies also qualify from Group 2.

As the ninth edition’s hosts, Bangladesh qualified automatically, while Pakistan qualified by virtue of finishing second in the MRF Tyres ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings as of February 27, 2023.

A global qualifier will be held in early 2024 to determine the final two seats. The tournament’s dates and locations will be revealed soon.

Only two teams from this year’s edition, Sri Lanka and Ireland, failed to advance straight. Sri Lanka is currently ranked eighth, while Ireland is currently tenth.