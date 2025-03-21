Karachi: The Economic Affairs Division (EAD) has released a report on foreign loans Pakistan obtained from July to Feb.Pakistan has secured nearly $12 billion in foreign loans during the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year, with the government aiming to surpass its $19.2 billion target by June 30.

According to the data released by the Economic Affairs Division (EAD), a significant portion of these inflows — $6 billion — came from rollovers by China, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, while fresh loans and grants amounted to $5.95 billion, about 25% lower than the same period last year.

Total Foreign Economic Assistance (FEA) recorded in 8MFY25 stood at $4.95 billion, down 26% from $6.68 billion in the same period last year.

This figure excludes the $1 billion disbursed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in October 2024 under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), as the central bank accounts for it separately.

Pakistan’s external financing during this period included $3 billion in Saudi rollovers, $2 billion from the UAE, and $1 billion from China.