Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to screen each other’s films, dramas: Envoy

ISLAMAABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan Friday met at the Saudi Embassy at the invitation of Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al Maliki. Issues of mutual interest of the two countries were discussed during the meeting. It was decided that to bring the people of the two countries closer to each other, the people of the two countries would be introduced to the culture and traditions of the two countries. For this purpose, films and dramas on Islamic history and Saudi culture in Saudi Arabia will be dubbed in Urdu and aired on Pakistani media. Similarly, films and dramas made in Pakistan will be dubbed in Arabic and aired on Saudi Arabian media. Awareness will be gained which will bring them closer to each other. In the meeting, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki said that Pakistan is one of the leading countries and a strong advocate of the unity of the Ummah. Found a very beautiful and wonderful country. Prime Minister Imran Khan is a great leader whom the world respects. His services and vision for the unity of the Ummah is highly regarded in the entire Islamic world, especially in Saudi Arabia. Let the beautiful face be promoted to the world. On the occasion, Senator Faisal Javed also presented a book on tourism in Pakistan to the Saudi Ambassador.