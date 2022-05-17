<!-- wp:image {"width":1046,"height":697} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/WhatsApp-Image-2022-05-17-at-12.39.12-PM-696x464.jpeg" alt="" width="1046" height="697"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD: <a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistan and Saudi Arabia<\/a> have expressed the desire to further strengthen long-standing fraternal ties, which are based on common religion, shared values and culture.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>This was discussed at a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>President Alvi said Pakistan accorded utmost importance to its ties with Saudi Arabia which had always supported Pakistan in difficult times.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He said both countries enjoyed significant convergence on a number of <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">regional and global issues.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The president urged the need to further develop a strategic and broad-based partnership with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in different areas of mutual interest.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>It was emphasised to further enhance commercial bonds and encourage businessmen and chambers of commerce of both countries to interact regularly to boost bilateral trade relations.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>President Alvi also highlighted that over two million Pakistani diaspora in Saudi Arabia was playing a significant role in the progress and development of both brotherly countries.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He also asked the ambassador to convey his warm regards to the <a class="rank-math-link" href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/">Custodian<\/a> of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness and shared that the people of Pakistan pray for his good health and long life.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->