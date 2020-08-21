Pakistan sanctions 88 individuals associated with terrorist groups

ISLAMABAD: In a major step against terrorism, Pakistan on Friday slapped sanctions on more than 88 individuals allegedly associated with different terrorist groups, including Daish, al-Qaida and Taliban. According to the details, the government has also seized the bank accounts and properties of the individuals in the country. They have also been banned from travelling aboard. It is pertinent to mention here that the 88 individuals were included in the terrorists’ list issued by the United Nations few days back. In a statement, the Foreign Office had said “The sanctions are being implemented by Pakistan in compliance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and we hope that other countries will also follow suit.” Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had chaired a meeting for reviewing the political, economic situation and progress of the legislations related to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plan. The meeting had been attended by senior leaders of the ruling political party and cabinet members to hold consultations over the current political and economic situation of the country. PM Imran Khan had been apprised over the progress of FATF-related legislations.