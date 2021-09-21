RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday reiterated that Pakistan is safe for all sorts of international tourism, sports and business activities.

“We encourage healthy bilateral exchanges in all areas of common interest,” Gen Bajwa said, speaking to Greek Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Papastavrou, who called on him at the General Headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest and regional security, especially the current situation in Afghanistan and cooperation in various fields, were discussed, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The army chief said Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for Afghan people.

The Greek ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in controlling covid-19 through a coordinated national response. He also hailed Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability.