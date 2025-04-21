ISLAMABAD :Rwanda’s Foreign Minister, Olivier Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe, arrived at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here in Islamabad on Monday.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar welcomed Rwanda’s FM upon his arrival at the Foreign Office.

This is the first official visit by Rwanda’s FM following the establishment of diplomatic missions in Kigali and Islamabad.The visit is expected to create new opportunities for cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Rwanda’s FM is on an official visit to Pakistan from April 21 to 22 at the invitation of FM Dar.Pakistan, Rwanda agree to deepen ties in divers fields

Pakistan and Rwanda also agreed to deepen their cooperation in areas of trade, investment, defense, diplomacy, and people to people exchanges.