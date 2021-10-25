Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets in the sides’ T20 World Cup opener on Sunday, marking its first-ever victory over neighbours in a World Cup match.

Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out) and captain Babar Azam (68 not out) struck superb unbeaten half-centuries and eased Pakistan to 152-0 in 17.5 overs in Group 2 of the Super 12s.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (3-31) had earlier rattled India’s top order by removing both openers – Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul – in his first two overs before skipper Virat Kohli’s 57 off 49 balls took the 2007 champion to 151-7.

It was Pakistan’s first ever victory by 10 wickets against any opposition in a T20 while India also faced the ignominy of losing by such a margin for the first time.

The victory was Pakistan’s first win against India in a T20 World Cup which dates back to 2007 when India won the inaugural tournament by beating Pakistan in the final.

Firecrackers, blaring car horns and bursts of gunfire rang out across Pakistani cities.

Fans danced and sang, shouting “Pakistan zindabad” (long live Pakistan). Celebratory gunfire erupted from the rooftops of houses in the capital, Islamabad, Peshawar and Karachi.