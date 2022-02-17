ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported a slight rise in its COVID-19 positivity ratio again after a gradual decline during the last week, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Thursday morning.

As per the new stats, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio rose to 5.55% with the detection of 2,870 fresh infections during the last 24 hours. The new cases, detected after 51,677 diagnostic tests, took the overall case count to 1,494,293.



Meanwhile, Pakistan’s active case count dropped to 71,167 overnight after 4,692 people suffering from the virus recuperated. However, 1,495 patients are still in critical care units, according to NCOC.

Moreover, coronavirus claimed the lives of 40 more patients in a single day, which pushed the country’s death toll to 29,917.