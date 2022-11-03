LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,574,235, Pakistan has not recorded any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Thursday, there were 30,627 fatalities nationwide.

According to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics, at least 28 people nationwide tested positive with COVID-19 on the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has carried out 13,083 tests, of which 68 have revealed the presence of the disease. It was noted that the COVID Positivity Ratio was 0.52 percent.