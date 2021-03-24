Pakistan has reported 30 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 637,042. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 13,965 on Wednesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 3,301 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 263,664 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 202,743 in Punjab 81,204 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 53,136 in Islamabad, 19,374 in Balochistan, 11,946 in Azad Kashmir and 4,975 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 6,048 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,482 in Sindh, 2,238 in KP, 552 in Islamabad, 339 in Azad Kashmir, 203 in Balochistan, and 103 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 9,895,515 coronavirus tests and 38,282 in the last 24 hours. 586,228 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,564 patients are in critical condition.