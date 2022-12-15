LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,575,532, Pakistan has not reported any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Thursday, there were 30,635 fatalities nationwide.

According to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics, at least 31 people nationwide tested positive with COVID-19 on the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has carried out 4,948 tests, of which 31 people tested positive for the illness. There was a 0.63 percent COVID Positivity Ratio found.