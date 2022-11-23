LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of confirmed positive cases has risen to 1,574,966, Pakistan has not recorded any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, there were 30,630 fatalities nationwide.

According to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics, at least 27 people nationwide tested positive with COVID-19 on the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, 6,666 tests were carried out in Pakistan, and 27 of the subjects tested positive for the illness. The COVID Positivity Ratio was 0.41 percent.