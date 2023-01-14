As the number of confirmed positive cases has risen to 1,576,054, Pakistan has recorded one death caused by a new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Saturday, the overall death toll increased to 30,640.

At least 16 people nationwide tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day, according to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics.

In the last 24 hours, 4,267 tests were conducted in Pakistan, and 16 of those tests revealed the presence of the disease in the subjects. It was noted that the COVID Positivity Ratio was 0.37 percent.