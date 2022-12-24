LAHORE: The number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,575,665, and Pakistan has recorded one fatality caused by a novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Saturday, the number of fatalities nationwide increased to 30,636.

At least 13 people nationwide tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day, according to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has performed 4,403 tests, of which 13 people tested positive for the illness. A value of 0.30 percent was noted for the COVID Positivity Ratio.