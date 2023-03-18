The number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,578,156, however Pakistan has not reported any deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Saturday, there had been 30,645 fatalities nationwide.

According to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics, at least 109 persons nationwide tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous day.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has carried out 5,320 tests, of which 109 results were positive. A 2.05 percent Covid positive ratio was noted.