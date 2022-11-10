LAHORE: Pakistan has reported one fatality caused by a novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, and there are now 1,574,508 confirmed positive cases nationwide. On Thursday, the overall death toll increased to 30,629 people.

The latest figures from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) show that at least 38 people countrywide recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has carried out 5,362 tests, of which 38 people tested positive for the illness. A value of 0.71 percent was noted for the COVID Positivity Ratio.