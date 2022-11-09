LAHORE: The number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,574,470, and Pakistan has recorded one fatality caused by a novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. On Wednesday, the total number of fatalities nationwide increased to 30,628.

At least 38 people nationwide tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day, according to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics.

38 people tested positive for the disease out of the 6,033 tests that Pakistan conducted in the last 24 hours. It was determined that the COVID Positivity Ratio was 0.63 percent.