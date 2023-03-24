LAHORE: The number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,578,918 across Pakistan, and one fatality caused by a novel coronavirus has been reported in the past 24 hours. The number of fatalities in the country increased to 30,648 on Friday.

At least 150 people nationwide tested positive for COVID-19 in the last day, according to the National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) most recent statistics.

In the previous 24 hours, Pakistan has performed 4,194 tests, and 150 of those tests have revealed the presence of the disease in the subject. 3.58 percent was the COVID Positivity Ratio figure.