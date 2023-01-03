LAHORE: Despite the fact that the number of verified positive cases has risen to 1,575,833, Pakistan has recorded no deaths caused by new coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Tuesday saw 30,636 fatalities recorded nationwide.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) recently released statistics showing that throughout the course of the previous day, at least 15 persons nationwide tested positive for the Covid virus.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has performed 3,744 tests, and 15 of those results were positive. The Covid positivity ratio was 0.4%, according to the data.