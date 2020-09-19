Pakistan renews call for redoubling efforts to achieve SDGs

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has renewed its call at the United Nations (UN) for redoubling efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aimed at ending poverty, fighting inequalities and tackling climate change.The call was given by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and President of United Nations Economic and Social Council Munir Akram while speaking at a high-level side event of the General Assembly. Munir Akram underscored that the highest priority is to control the coronavirus pandemic which has inflicted unparalleled human suffering. He also stressed the need to find ways to bridge the digital divide between the developed and developing countries. TLTP