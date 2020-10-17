ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected the unwarranted and tendentious comments of Indian External Affairs Minister blaming Pakistan for the current state of bilateral relations.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, in a statement on Saturday, responding to media queries, said the statement reflects on its own egregious behaviour marked by illegal and unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and gross and systematic violations of human rights against innocent Kashmiris.The spokesperson said portrayal of innocent Kashmiri youth, women and children, martyred in fake “encounters” and “cordon-and-search” operations, as terrorists is a travesty and reflective of the moral bankruptcy of the Indian leadership.

“Rather than reflect on its own egregious behavior marked by illegal and unilateral actions in IIOJK, gross and systematic violations of human rights of unarmed and innocent Kashmiris, unabashed anti-minority policies and actions, incessantly bellicose statements against Pakistan, and aggressive steps in the shape of intensified violations of ceasefire along the Line of Control, India resorts to fabrications and baseless allegations against Pakistan. Clearly, an acknowledged perpetrator of state-terrorism cannot masquerade as a ‘victim’ of terrorism,” the spokesperson said.He said the so-called preachers of trade and connectivity should also tell the world as to who is blocking regional cooperation and the SAARC process, with its next Summit pending since 2016. Indian sophistry and obfuscation can neither hide hard facts, nor succeed in misleading the world community. The Foreign Office spokesperson said it is the RSS-BJP regime’s dangerous policies of ‘Hindutva’ and ‘Akhand Bharat’ that continue to victimize the Kashmir squeeze the space for the minorities in India on the one hand, and create problems with nearly all of India’s neighbors on the other hand. Obviously, ‘normal’ relations with its neighbors remain contingent upon India beginning to act normally