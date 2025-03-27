ISLAMABAD : Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan on Wednesday said Pakistan has strongly rejected a statement issued by certain United Nations (UN) human rights experts, calling it “selective and unverified.”In a response issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Office spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan criticised the comments, stating that they lacked balance and failed to acknowledge the full context of the security situation in the country.

“We have taken note of the press release issued by certain UN experts, which appears to be based on selective and unverified media reports,” said Ambassador Khan. “It is imperative that public statements of this nature adhere to principles of objectivity, avoid selective criticism, reflect factual accuracy, and acknowledge the full context of the situation.”The spokesperson expressed concern over the alleged lack of proportionality in the UN experts’ remarks, accusing them of downplaying civilian casualties inflicted by terrorist attacks while disregarding the crimes committed by miscreants who disrupt public services and create insecurity.