ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has categorically rejected the inclusion of its name in the US State Department’s “Child Soldiers Prevention Act List”.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said we categorically reject the unsubstantiated and baseless inclusion of Pakistan in the “Child Soldiers Prevention Act List” – published under a domestic US legislation – in the US State Department’s Annual

Trafficking in Persons Report 2021. He said Pakistan does not support any non-state armed group; nor any entity recruiting or using child soldiers. He said Pakistan’s efforts in fighting non-state armed groups including terrorist entities are well recognized. Foreign Office Spokesperson said the inclusion of Pakistan in the “CSPA List” depicts a factual error and lack of understanding. He said no State institution was consulted by the US prior to the publication of the report. Nor were any details provided of the basis on which the conclusion was reached.

He said overall, on the issue of Trafficking in Persons, Pakistan is committed to fighting this scourge both at the national and international levels. We have taken a range of legislative and administrative actions in that regard during the last one year.

Foreign Office Spokesperson called upon the authorities concerned in the United States to review the baseless assertions made in the TIP Report, especially with regard to the unwarranted inclusion of Pakistan in the “CSPA List.”

Separately, Foreign Office on Saturday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the tragic death of seven Canadian Pakistanis including four children due to a house fire in Alberta, Canada.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that their thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims of this tragic incident. We also pray for the quick and full recovery of the injured.

The Spokesperson said our Consulate General in Vancouver is in contact with the relevant Canadian authorities to ascertain the facts, and with the bereaved family to offer all possible assistance.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said as per the relevant Canadian authorities, the cause of the fire is still unknown. However, preliminary investigations indicate that it’s not criminal in nature.

According to local media reports, seven members of two Pakistani families have been killed, including four young children, when a fire ripped through a home in Chestermere, Alberta, local officials say. Five other people were able to escape.

The incident happened at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday when neighbors reported hearing a loud bang at a home in the 300 block of Oakmere Close in Chestermere, just east of Calgary. The back of the home was completely destroyed in the fire.

“Two related family units were in the home at the time of the fire,” Alberta RCMP said in a statement. “One adult male and four children were able to escape the fire; tragically, seven other occupants were unable to. ” The victims were identified as a man and a woman in their late 30s, a 35-year-old woman, a 12-year-old boy, a 12-year-old girl, an 8-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old boy.