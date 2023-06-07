The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) rejected reports of boycotting the Asia Cup.

According to the report of Cricket Pakistan, news came from the Indian media yesterday that if the hosting goes into the hands of the Green Shirts, the Pakistan cricket team will boycott the Asia Cup scheduled in September.

Sources say that the PCB has conveyed its position to the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) regarding the hosting of the Asia Cup, but despite speculations and rumours, the board is determined that the tournament will be held under the hybrid model proposed by Pakistan.

Yesterday, the Indian Cricket Board had run the news through its media that Pakistan may boycott the Asia Cup if the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) rejects the hybrid model and the Indian team does not go to Pakistan.

Officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board termed these statements as baseless and contrary to reality and said that we believe that there is a strong possibility of the tournament, but India has to give up its stubbornness.

Pending the Asian Cricket Council’s decision, the PCB has also planned to hold a tri-series in preparation for the upcoming World Cup 2023 in India.

According to media reports, PCB may conduct a tri-series involving South Africa and Ireland.