ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reiterated its firm resolve to continue support Kashmiri people in their just struggle for inalienable right to self-determination and resolution of the dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

In a statement on Thursday, on the occasion of fifth martyrdom anniversary of popular Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said this day should serve as a reminder to India to end its egregious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and take concrete steps towards the resolution of the dispute.

He said we also call upon the international community to play its due role in this regard.

The Spokesperson said Burhan Wani, through his sacrifice, has come to rightly symbolize the indigenous Kashmiri struggle against the illegal Indian occupation.

Foreign Minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, has paid a glowing tribute to popular Kashmiri youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani, on his martyrdom anniversary.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a tweet said, “Entire Pakistani nation pays rich tribute to Burhan Wani on his martyrdom anniversary. India should know that the Kashmir freedom movement cannot be crushed by state terrorism, tyranny, barbarism and illegal occupation by forces rather it will result in the birth of more brave Kashmiris like Burhan Wani.”

Meanwhile, rallies and protest demonstrations were held in different areas of Azad Kashmir including Muzaffarabad to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

A rally organized by Hizb-ul-Mujahidin in Muzaffarabad was attended by thousands of people who marched on the main highway of the city, and chanted slogans in favour of Burhan Wani and freedom and against India. The participants had banners and placards with Burhan Wani’s portraits.

The Ameer of Hizbul-Mujahidin, Syed Salahuddin addressing the rally over telephone said that Burhan Wani was a symbol of inspiration for other Kashmiris and the people of Kashmir would continue the freedom movement till achieving their birthright to self-determination. He said that India could not suppress the ongoing liberation movement through use of brute force.

Naib Amir Saifullah Khalid, Shamsher Khan, members of the Hizb Command Council, Malik Muhammad Abdullah, Tahir Ejaz, Uzair Ahmed Ghazali and others also addressed the rally. The participants marched on the main highway from Sathra Mor to Brahan Wani Chowk.

A rally was also taken out at Athmuqam in Neelum Valley under the auspices of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir. Youngsters waved swords to express solidarity while chanting slogans and marched towards the Line of Control. An organized contingent of Kashmiri youth saluted the picture of Burhan Wani and waived national flags of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. Hundreds of youth took oath to remain determined for freedom from India like Burhan Wani.

Addressing the rally, Usman Ali Hashim, Vice Chairman of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir, said that today the Kashmiri people reiterate their commitment for independence from Indian subjugation. He said, “We (Kashmiri) send a message to India that we do not recognize Indian occupation.” He said that the Kashmiri people, while paying homage to Burhan Wani and other great martyrs, renewed their commitment that they would continue their struggle till securing right to self-determination.

Sharafat Hussain Malik said, Burhan Wani is in the hearts of millions of Kashmiri youth, “We hereby pledge to continue his mission,” he added.

Muhammad Aimal Farzam, Faisal Farooq, Dr Safeer Sheikh, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan, Muhammad Anas Inqalabi, Qasid Farooq and others also addressed the rally.

The Jammu and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Istaqlal also held a rally in Muzaffarabad to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Wani. The participants raised high-pitched pro-Burhan Wani, pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Addressing the participants, the Vice Chairman of Youth Wing of Tehreek-e-Istaqlal, Aurangzeb Zaman reiterated the pledge not to take rest till taking the mission of Burhan Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs to its logical end. He paid rich tributes to Burhan Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs and said that the people of Kashmir would continue their just struggle for right to self-determination till complete success. Rallies were also held in Kotli and other parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir. People from all walks of life including government employees, officers along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Raja Farooq Akram participated in a rally held in Kotli, AJK.