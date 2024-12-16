Lahore: The resigned coach of the Pakistan Red Ball team, Jason Gillespie, has strongly criticized the PCB officials while venting his anger.

While talking to Australian radio, Jason Gillespie praised the talent of Pakistan cricketers, but he appeared very unhappy with the attitude of the board officials.

The former Australian fast bowler was of the opinion that after being removed from the matters of the selection committee, my powers were severely limited. How could the match be planned when I was not taken into confidence in the selection, while I was not even contacted about dropping Babar Azam.

Jason Gillespie called the non-extension of the contract of high-performance coach Tim Nelson the main reason for his dissatisfaction.

Jason Gillespie is of the opinion that my only job was to make the players practice catching on the day of the match, in these circumstances it was better to resign and go home.