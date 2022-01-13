ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported more than 3,000 coronavirus cases for the first time since September 15, 2021, the National Command and Operations Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Thursday morning.

The NCOC data showed that the country registered 3,019 more cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall infections’ tally to 1.31 million. The positivity ratio has reached 6.12% — the highest in more than four months, as the infection rate was last above it on September 8, 2021.

As many as five deaths were also recorded, which took the death toll to 28,992, according to official figures.

Although the Centre had ruled out a lockdown and closing of schools, the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Wednesday announced that a meeting of the provincial education ministers will be held today (Thursday) to debate whether the prevalent COVID-19 situation in the country warrants the closure of schools.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood will chair the 34th Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) to deliberate on several issues.

On Tuesday, while briefing the media of the decisions taken by the federal cabinet in its weekly meeting, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry had said Pakistan would not undergo another lockdown and dismissed reports of the closure of schools despite rising coronavirus cases.

The information minister had said the federal cabinet was informed that the COVID-19 positivity ratio had doubled in the country.

“But despite this, it is our resolve that we absolutely not impose a lockdown in Pakistan. Our economy cannot bear the burden [of another lockdown],” he said.