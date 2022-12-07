As part of its supplemental budget to provide life-saving aid to flood victims, the Government of Japan declared its intention to grant Pakistan assistance worth USD 38.9 million.

Unprecedented flooding levels have sparked a multifaceted humanitarian crisis, making the afflicted people more vulnerable to gender-based violence and at danger for increased health problems and food insecurity.

In collaboration with WHO, UNFPA, FAO, UNDP, UNICEF, WFP, UNWOMEN, UNHCR, and IPPF in Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Punjab provinces as well as the Islamabad Capital Territory, the Government of Japan will provide assistance to the affected population in various social and economic spheres.

The recommended areas of support for the USD 34.2 million grant assistance total include emergency medical care, food distribution, farm and livestock restoration, livelihood recreation, and risk mitigation and response for gender-based violence.These projects will start in January 2023 in order to guarantee the quick deployment to reach the most vulnerable.

The Government of Japan will also help Pakistan’s efforts to “Build Back Better” by giving JICA funding of USD 4.7 million for flood recovery efforts in the fields of health, agriculture, education, women, and resilient disaster management.

To deal with the immediate effects of the floods in September 2022, the Government of Japan provided an emergency grant of USD 7 million. The Government of Japan, which has had a long-standing relationship with Pakistan, is prepared to assist the Pakistani people in overcoming the ongoing humanitarian crisis.