PESHAWAR: Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan would continue supporting the ongoing intra-Afghan dialogue as peace in the neighbouring country means peace in Pakistan.

Talking to officers here at Corps Headquarters on Friday, Gen Bajwa highlighted the dividend of border control measures.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the army chief was given an update at Corps Head­quarters on the security situation, border management including fencing, capacity enhancement of Frontier Corps and police in merged districts as a result of transition to stability.

Praising officers and men of Peshawar Corps, the COAS lauded efforts of law enforcement agencies, including FC and police, for bringing stability to the tribal districts.

Hailing sacrifices of local populace for peace and their earnest support to the armed forces in the war against terrorism, Gen Bajwa said that ongoing consolidation efforts shall take hard-earned gains towards enduring peace and stability.

On arrival at Peshawar, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Lt Gen Nauman Mahmood.