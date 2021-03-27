Government’s initiatives like Billion Tree Tsunami won international acclaim, says FO spokesperson

The Foreign Office said on Saturday that Pakistan’s commitment to addressing the Minister Imran Khan’s leadership on this account is well accepted and appreciated around the world.

“The Government’s landmark initiatives like the Billion Tree Tsunami have won international acclaim, including from the World Economic Forum,” said FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement.

The statement said Pakistan is also meaningfully contributing to shape the global climate change discourse, inter alia, as the Vice President of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Pakistan also co-chaired the multibillion-dollar Green Climate Fund, established to support climate actions in developing countries, last year, it added.

The Leaders’ Summit on Climate Change hosted by President Joe Biden reconvenes the US-led Major Economies Forum on Energy and Climate, which brings together leaders from countries responsible for approximately 80 per cent of global emissions and GDP, read the communiqué.

“The summit also includes representation from countries holding chairs of geographic regions and groups including least developed countries, small island developing states, and Climate Vulnerable Forum,” said the FO spokesperson.

Pakistan, despite being among the top ten countries affected by climate change, is one of the lowest emitters – with less than one per cent of the global emissions.

“Climate change is one of the defining challenges of our times that can only be countered through inclusive, cooperative and forward-looking policies. Pakistan remains fully committed to play its due role in this fight,” the statement said.