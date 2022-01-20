ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umer on Thursday said that Pakistan stood second in the world ranking on Economist global normalcy index that measured post-Covid-19 opening up of society and economy.

“Pakistan ranked number 2 in the world in Economist global normalcy index measuring recovery post covid opening up of society & economy. Pakistan was 3rd in the first evaluation and number 1 in the second. Pakistan is the only country in the world to be in top 3 in all three rankings”,he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/Asad_Umar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1484031166017675267%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.app.com.pk%2Fnational%2Fpakistan-ranks-second-in-economist-normalcy-index-asad-umer%2F