Pakistan Rangers have arrested an Indian security personnel for violating the border. According to Indian media reports, the Indian security personnel were arrested on Wednesday from the border area of ​​Ferozepur in Punjab. According to Indian media, Constable PK Singh, belonging to the 182nd Battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF), was present in the border area wearing uniform and carrying a service rifle. According to Indian media, Pakistan has also informed Indian authorities about the arrest of the personnel. After the arrest of the BSF personnel, a flag meeting is underway between the forces of both countries.