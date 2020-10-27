ISLAMABA: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is raising its voice against the growing trend of Islamophobia at every platform including the United Nations and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and will continue doing so.

The foreign minister said this during his meeting with Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani here at Parliament House on Tuesday.Foreign Secretary Sohail Mehmood and senior officials of Foreign Office were also present during the meeting.They discussed matters related to mutual interest, parliamentary affairs, Islamophobia and future course of action Speaking on the occasion, the Foreign Minister said the publication of blasphemous caricatures has hurt the sentiments of more than 1.5 billion Muslims around the world. TLTP