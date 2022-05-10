<!-- wp:image {"width":1057,"height":459} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/All-You-Need-to-Know-About-Pakistan-Railways-Cover-15-04-696x302.jpg" alt="PR lease over 4,600 acres land to generate revenue" width="1057" height="459"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD:<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link">Pakistan Railways<\/a> has leased out over 4,603 acres of its land during the last three and half years to transform the department into profitable entity by generating more revenue.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>\u201cThe leased-out land was located in seven divisions including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Multan and Sukkar,\u201d an official in the Ministry of Railways.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>He also divulged details of a plan, aimed at exploiting 25 mega sites of Pakistan Railways commercially under public-private partnership.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>An expression of interest to hire the consultant for the purpose was already given in the national and local newspapers of the country, he said.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>Likewise, he said a second phase was also on the cards under which some<a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link"> 111<\/a> new commercial sites were identified for commercial use through public private partnership.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>To a question, he said Pakistan Railways had also decided to accelerate its ongoing anti-encroachment operation against land grabbers across the country to recoup its land from different individuals, groups and even business organizations using it for residential, commercial and agriculture purposes for decades.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>\u201cThe anti-encroachment operation will be launched with the assistance of Railway Police and district administrations of the provincial governments,\u201d he added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>He said that Railways had retrieved over 602 acres precious land worth billion of rupees from illegal occupants under its anti-encroachment operation across the <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">country.<\/a><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>He said the department was taking several steps to retrieve encroached land from the land grabbers including a detailed survey which was being carried out to identify the encroached land, occupied by the individuals and under illegal occupation of various government departments.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>The official said that First Information Reports (FIRs) were being lodged and cases were registered and sent to PR Judicial Magistrates for expeditious trial.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>The issue regarding illegal occupation and possession of Railways\u2019 land by government departments and institutions has also been taken up with the concerned departments, he added.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p><br>The official said PR owned 167,690 acres of land across the country, of which 90,326-acre was in Punjab, 39,428-acre in Sindh, 28,228-acre in Balochistan and 9,708-acre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->