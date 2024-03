Pakistan Railways has decided to run 4 special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to Pakistan Railways, special Eid special trains will be run for the passengers of Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta on Eid-ul-Fitr for the convenience of citizens.

The Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways says that if the prices of petroleum products decrease, we will also reduce fares on Eid.