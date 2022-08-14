New York: Pakistan’s UN ambassador, Munir Akram, has stated that Islamabad will continue to bring up the demand for Kashmir’s liberation at the United Nations and in all forums, highlighting India’s “brutal” military siege of Jammu and Kashmir, which has been in place for three years.

The Pakistani representative added, “Today’s harassment of Muslims in India is forcefully validating Quaid-e-wisdom Azam’s in pressing the case for the foundation of Pakistan.

As the BJP-RSS government attempts to erase the Islamic legacy of India and rewrite history to highlight the significant achievements of its Muslim monarchs and dynasties, “they face organised governmental repression, dwindling social space, and takeover of their fundamental rights.”