ISLAMABAD: Another 95 people died and 4,016 were infected by coronavirus throughout Pakistan during the last 24 hours, showed the data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday morning.

As per the NCOC figures, after the addition of 95 new deaths, the overall toll has now surged to 25,415 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,144,341 after adding the fresh 4,016 cases.

During the last 24 hours (Thursday), a total of 62,496 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 6.42 percent.

During the last 24 hours (Thursday), as many as 3,235 patients have recovered from the virus whereas the total recoveries stood at 1,026,082. As of Friday, the total count of active cases in the country was recorded at 92,844.

As many as 427,037 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 386,578 in Punjab, 159,483 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 97,956 in Islamabad, 32,014 in Balochistan, 31,478 in Azad Kashmir and 9,795 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,706 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 6,766 in Sindh, 4,884 in KP, 860 in Islamabad, 689 in Azad Kashmir, 338 in Balochistan and 172 in Gilgit Baltistan.