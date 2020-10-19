ISLAMABAD : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has been playing its reconciliatory role in Afghan peace process with sincerity. Talking to Hezb-e-Islami Afghanistan leader Gulbuddin Hekmatyar in Islamabad on Monday, the Foreign Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically stated that the only way for durable peace in Afghanistan is Afghan-owned political dialogue.

The two leaders in their meeting discussed bilateral relations, Afghan peace process and other issues. “Pakistan is second home for us,” Hezb-e-Islami leader said during the meeting with foreign minister. FM Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the peace in the region is linked with lasting peace within Afghanistan. “Pakistan playing conciliatory role in Afghan peace process,” Qureshi said. Afghan problem could only be solved with the political dialogue, foreign minister observed. “Pakistan’s stance over the issue is now being lauded by the world,” he said. “Intra-Afghan dialogue is a rare opportunity for return of peace in the country,” he said. FM Qureshi said that Pakistan would continue to take efforts for the peace in the region. Earlier, Gulbuddin Hekmatyar with a delegation has arrived Islamabad Monday on a three-day visit to Pakistan. Gulbuddin Hekmatyar during his visit will also call on the Prime Minister, President and will also meet the Chairman Senate, the Speaker National Assembly, and other leaders. Pakistan has consistently supported an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process. NNI