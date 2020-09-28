Pakistan opposition leader arrested in corruption case

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistani authorities have arrested Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the opposition and president of the country’s main opposition party, on corruption charges, the latest high-profile arrest of an opposition figure by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Sharif was arrested from the premises of the high court in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore on Monday, shortly after the court rejected his application for bail in a money laundering case.A large number of supporters of Sharif and his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) political party had thronged the court for the hearing, and they raised chants and slogans against the government and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the country’s anti-corruption watchdog, as Sharif was led away by officials.

Sharif has denied all charges, contending that the assets that NAB is probing are in his relatives’ names and that he has no connection to them or how they were acquired.“Shehbaz Sharif will face all of these false allegations,” said Marriyum Aurangzeb, the PML-N’s spokesperson. “He has spent 70 days in NAB’s custody before … Imran Khan should not believe that we are afraid of these tactics.”Aurangzeb said Sharif would contest the charges through the courts, and accused the government of arresting Sharif, whose elder brother Nawaz has been elected prime minister three times, each time being removed by either the country’s powerful military or on corruption “Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest is clearly a way to combat the all-parties conference and it is a reaction to the plans [of the opposition],” she told reporters in Lahore.