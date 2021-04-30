ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has decided to make Chaman border crossing operational for public movement for seven days a week ahead of Eid Ul Fitr,

A notification has been issued by the interior ministry in this regards which stated that the Chaman border crossing will be allowed to remain operational for 18 hours a day seven days a week with immediate effect.

Earlier in January, the construction work for a separate route for women had started at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman which was a longstanding demand of the tribal advisers and political parties. Moreover, Pakistan had also established camps near to the border where travellers are being kept for completing their isolation period in order to curb COVID-19.