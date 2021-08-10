KARACHI: Regretting that Pakistan’s true potential could not be tapped, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he was glad that the country was now beginning to stand on its own feet by developing in the field of technology.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of ship lift and transfer system at Karachi’s shipyard, Imran Khan said when Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had taken over in 2018, there was record budget deficit.

“Thanks Allah (The Almighty), we are on road to recovery now as the deficit was shrinking rapidly with each passing day,” he said, and added the government was now making efforts to stop money laundering.

He said when nations resolved to develop and progress, Allah (The Almighty) helps them reach their goal. Citing the example of state of Medinah; how it evolved and became self-reliant, the prime minister said the government was now busy stabilizing the economy so that the country could also become self-reliant.

“Now we are eyeing every sector that can help us boost our exports,” he said and added, “At the same time, we will make efforts to reduce imports by making the imported items at home.”

Imran Khan said Pakistan did not progress as rapidly as it was supposed to, citing money laundering and corruption as major drawbacks. “Since I grew up side-by-side with Pakistan, let me say on this occasion that we [country] were not able to progress and reach our potential as we were supposed to,” said PM Khan.

The prime minister said instead of standing on their own feet and using their genius, Pakistanis lost their way. “We became an import-led economy and Pakistan started relying on foreign aid,” regretted Imran, adding “We didn’t recognise our power. Whenever someone starts to depend on crutches, his physique deteriorates.”

The premier used this example to state that God has made nations in a similar way, adding that when they learn to struggle and rise above hurdles, they prevail in the end.

He said the Almighty Allah tells Muslims to learn from the example of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), adding that whichever states adopt the principles of the Riyasat-e-Madinah, it would always rise above its problems.

Highlighting his government’s priorities, he said Pakistan must end reliance on imports and attract foreign investment in the country. He said it was also important for the country to end money laundering so that the dollars it earns does not leave the country.

Towards the end of his speech, the premier expressed happiness that Pakistan was finally on the path to achieve prosperity, paying tribute to Chief of Naval Staff Amjad Niazi for taking the initiative to launch the Ship Lift and Transfer system.