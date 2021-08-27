ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has offered a 21-day transit visa for foreigners, including diplomates and diplomatic staff, stranded in Afghanistan.

According to sources the authorities took the decision in wake of rapid changes in Afghanistan and its impacts across the globe. Border management and other persons concerned have been issued directives for the purpose.

The transit visa holders will be bound to leave the country within 21 days, they added.

The government is going to step up security for Chinese working in Pakistan, the sources said, said, adding that 129 Chinese firms will be provided with fool-proof security. A special cell has been established for beefed up security for the Chinese.