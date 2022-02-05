ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi on Saturday urged the international community to take notice of blatant human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and said that the country’s stance on the issue has not changed.

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed in Pakistan and around the world today. Events, rallies, meetings, and processions are being held at public and private levels in which India’s oppression of IIOJK is being highlighted.

The president led a rally in the federal capital on the occasion. Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, and the elected representatives participated in the rally.

While addressing the gathering, the president reiterated that the international media and delegations should be allowed to visit the occupied territory to document Indian atrocities.

“Pakistan wants a resolution of the Kashmir dispute as per the UN resolutions which accept the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people,” the president said. “Pakistan has not backtracked on its principled position on Kashmir [IIOJK].”

He added that the country “stands firm with Kashmir as they are part of our body and our hearts beat together.”

President Alvi also said that IIOJK was never and would never be part of India. He further strongly condemned Modi-led India’s brutalities in the besieged valley including its efforts to change the demography of the occupied valley.